Decision about J&K's Hajj quota this year expected in a week: EO J&K Hajj Committee

Amid reports about the cap on the number of Hajj pilgrims by Saudi Arabia, the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday said that the decision about the number of pilgrims to be allowed from the union territory to perform Hajj this year is expected within a week.

News agency KNO while quoting Abdul Salam Mir Executive Officer J&K Hajj Committee reported that no decision has been taken as of now about the number of pilgrims to allowed to perform Hajj pilgrimage this year.

Mir said that a decision in this regard was expected to be taken within a week.He informed that around 8000 pilgrims have registered themselves for this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

COVID-19 vaccination has been made mandatory for all those scheduled to perform Hajj, he said.

There have been reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to cap the number of pilgrims in this year due to COVID-19 situation.