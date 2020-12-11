Decision callous, isolated from Kashmir's ground reality: Farooq

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Friday criticised the Jamia Millia Islamia University’s decision to conduct online exams as “callous and isolated from Kashmir’s ground reality”.

“The announcement of the university to go for an online examination is incognisant of the ground realities in J&K where 2G internet speed and frequent clampdowns on the internet service are common,” he said in a statement issued by NC here.

The three-time chief minister said the guidelines that students would be responsible for ensuring electricity and internet for the complete duration of the test and that they would be responsible for any lapses on that front were elitist in nature, defeating the inclusiveness that Jamia Millia stood for since its inception.

He said the guidelines were also indifferent to issues faced by the students across J&K in general.

Abdullah, the Member of Parliament from Srinagar, urged the J&K administration to make adequate arrangements for fast internet to help over 200 students in filling forms and appearing in various online exams.

“How on earth can the poor students ensure steady power supply during online exams? Not all households have alternative arrangements of electricity,” he said. “The entire exercise requires downloading several apps and uploading written materials in PDF forms. How can students do it on their phones boasting feeble 2G connectivity? Leave aside internet, even the smart phones are not available to all.”

The NC president said the decision had apparently been taken in isolation, not taking into cognisance the prevailing internet situation and economic condition of the students hailing from J&K.

“I request the university authorities to go for assignment mode to evaluate students or come up with 4G-enabled internet centers across J&K to facilitate them,” he said stressing that the varsity should schedule the exams and centers accordingly.

Abdullah also asked the concerned government agencies to make arrangements for fast internet services at various places across J&K to help over 200 students fill online forms saying such a measure would come as a respite to thousands of aspirants who want to study in the prestigious university.