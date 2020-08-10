Kashmir, Latest News, Today's Paper
KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 12:18 AM

Decision on Muharram congregation after consultations: Anjuman

KNS
Srinagar,
UPDATED: August 11, 2020, 12:18 AM
Muharram processions taken out in Kargil, Saknoo
File Pic
Trending News
Representational Pic

12 deaths take J&K COVID-19 tally to 512

Representational Pic

Lab supervisor tests COVID-19 positive at district hospital Bandipora

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

536 new covid-19 cases take J&K tally to 26949

GK Photo

Govt orders mandatory presence of officers above under secretary-rank at I-day functions in Srinagar, Jammu

J&K Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian on Monday said it informed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole that a decision regarding Muharram will be made only after comprehensive consultation with religious scholars and medicos amid COVID19 pandemic.

In a statement, Anjuman said the guidelines of world health bodies and practice of other international religious bodies will also be studied before arriving at a decision. “It becomes very important to plan the congregation in such way that no person’s health is compromised and to restrain our congregations from becoming hotspot of the communication of the deadly disease,” said the statement.

Related News