Decision on Muharram congregation after consultations: Anjuman

J&K Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian on Monday said it informed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole that a decision regarding Muharram will be made only after comprehensive consultation with religious scholars and medicos amid COVID19 pandemic.

In a statement, Anjuman said the guidelines of world health bodies and practice of other international religious bodies will also be studied before arriving at a decision. “It becomes very important to plan the congregation in such way that no person’s health is compromised and to restrain our congregations from becoming hotspot of the communication of the deadly disease,” said the statement.