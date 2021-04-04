Decision on teachers' attendance, functioning of coaching centres in two days: Sec Edu

The decision about the functioning of the private coaching centres in J&K and attendance of staff in government schools will be taken within two days, an official said on Sunday.

This comes after the government announced suspension of class work for two weeks till 9th standard and one week for 10th-12th standard in view of resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Secretary School Education Department (SED) B K Singh told Greater Kashmir that the decision about the attendance of the teaching staff in schools will be taken within two days.

“Teachers are government employees and we cannot announce vacations for them. But the matter will be taken with the government and a final decision about their attendance will be taken within two days,” said Singh.

He also said the issue about functioning of private coaching centres will be taken up with State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA). “We will take up the matter with them as they have to the authority to take a decision on it,” said Singh.