Decision to station Move offices in Jammu divisive: CPI (M)

Stating that J&K administration’s decision to allow key Durbar Move departments to function from Jammu may further deepen the misunderstandings between Kashmir and Jammu regions, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami Tuesday said the traditional bi-annual exercise was symbol of unity and amity between different ethnic groups living across the region.

In a statement, Tarigami said unfortunately there were already a lot of misunderstandings between Kashmir and Jammu regions and such orders have potential to widen those misunderstandings.

“The order seems to be divisive and may further deepen the suspicion between the two diverse regions on either sides of Pirpanjal range,” said Tarigami.

He said the latest decision by the government puts an end to the participative feeling of people of Kashmir. “Halting this one-and-a-half century old practice all of a sudden sans logic. At a time when COVID19 cases have seen a huge rise in Kashmir, departments like Health and Disaster Management have been made to stay put at Jammu without any convincing reasons,” said Tarigami. Meanwhile, questioning the rationale of behind the decsion J&K Congress Vice President G N Monga said “under a systematic plan”, the BJP government was completely disempowering people of the Valley.

In a separate statement, Monga said this was for the first time in 148 years that the government has halted the traditional administrative tradition of Darbar Move.

“The intentions of the BJP government are always divisive and they want to create a wedge between Jammu and Kashmir regions,” he said and added that such bureaucratic orders were against the interests of common people.

The Congress leader said first Kashmir was overlooked and Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench was allotted to Jammu and now most of the important Move departments were operating from Jammu.