Declare heavy snowfall as natural disaster: FCIK to Govt

Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) has impressed upon the government to initiate an immediate process of assessing the losses caused to industrial, horticulture and other economic sectors due to heavy snowfall, and providing them compensation under the provisions of Disaster Management Act of 2005.

In a statement, the FCIK President Shahid Kamili while expressing his regret and sorrow over the large scale devastation caused to these sectors hoped that the heavy snowfall would be declared as “natural disaster” by the government and losses caused are compensated from NDRF/SDRF funding.

He said that the government needed to realise that the snowfall has caused havoc to the horticulture sector as most of the fruit trees have been damaged even uprooted under the weight of heavy snow besides that industrial sheds and industrial equipments across the valley have also been damaged. President FCIK informed that the unprecedented snowfall had abruptly halted the production of industrial units due to inaccessibility, power interruptions and other difficulties.