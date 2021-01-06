Declared India's poorest CM in 2018, 'smear campaign' against Mehbooba condemnable: PDP

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday said that there was no denial of the fact that its president Mehbooba Mufti was declared the poorest chief minister in India in the year 2018 and the present attempts to tarnish her image was part of the greater “smear campaign” against those who were up against the August 5, 2019 decisions.

A statement of PDP issued here said that such “mischievous actions” would not deter PDP from fighting against the injustice being perpetuated against the people of Jammu and Kashmir in an institutionalised manner.

“In the year 2018, The Times of India in its survey declared Mehbooba Mufti as one among the three poorest Chief Ministers in India with net assets not more than Rs 55 lakh. Tripura CM Manik Sarkar and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were the other two as per the survey,” the PDP statement said. The PDP statement quoted PDP leader Khurshid Alam as saying that efforts were being made on multiple fronts to demonise the PDP president so that the fight for J&K’s core identity could get weakened somehow.