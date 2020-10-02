Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh on Friday said that Kashmir has seen decline in militancy related incidents and improvement in law and order situation.

“There is decline in militancy related incidents in Kashmir,” DGP told reporters on sidelines of a function held at Police Headquarters here in connection with Gandhi Jayanti.

He said the youth of Kashmir are involving themselves in good activities and excelling in All India and UT carder services. “Some are also excelling in sports and entrepreneurship.”

He said that youth have realized that violence only creates disturbance. “Because of this realization, J&K has seen improvement in law and order situation and decline in militant activities”.

Singh said that India as a country is strictly following the rule of non-violence set by Mahatma Gandhi. “There are elements hell bent to create violence in one form or the other, which is dealt with strictly under law of the land.”

The DGP said that J&K Police is making all possible efforts to provide platform to the youth so that they can exhibit their talent and hone their skills.

He said that J&K Police organized cricket tournament for women in Anantnag, Police Premier League T20 in Srinagar and a mega sports festival is underway in Bandipora.

He informed that more sports event will be organised in near future including a sports event in Handwara, and added that in Srinagar a cycle race (pedal for peace) for which large number of cyclists have already registered themselves would be held on Sunday.

A mega event ‘Jashn-e-Dal’ in which around 350 water sports athletes are participating will be held shortly.

Referring to the ceasefire violations, the DGP said that there has been a surge in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan for last one year and added that yesterday only Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Jammu region in which some of “our soldiers got killed”.

“Our border security grid is very strong and every evil attempt is being strongly responded,” he said.

Earlier during the function Sigh said: “We need to put our collective efforts to keep our surroundings clean and ensure healthy society”.

He said this after a pledge taking ceremony was held to celebrate the Gandhi Jayanti. ADGP Headquarters (PHQ), AG Mir administered “Swachhta” oath to the police officers and personnel to mark the launch of cleanliness drive by J&K Police.

Others present at the oath taking ceremony included ADGP CID, RR Swain, ADGP, Armed J&K, A.K Choudhary, IGP Crime M.K Sinha, SSP Crime, SSP Srinagar, AIsG of Police, PHQ, Commandants and senior officers of different wings of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the DGP launched the cleanliness drive in which senior officers participated.

The DGP said that every individual has to change his/her habits and contribute in keeping the society clean so that achieving the Clean India Mission becomes a reality.