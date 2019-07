A decomposed body of a minor boy was recovered from a Nalllah in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday afternoon.

A police official said that the body of a minor boy was recovered from Veshu Nullah near Reshnagri area of the district at around 1 pm.

“The body is decomposed and is beyond recognition” said the official.