Decomposed human body parts found in river Sindh

Two human legs were found in a decomposed state in river Sindh in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Friday.

Reports said the decomposed body parts were spotted by locals in Sindh near Tikbagh area of the district, following which they informed the police.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said the decomposed legs were found in Sindh.

Earlier, a half decomposed body was recovered near Sumbal area.

“The body parts seem to be of the same person whose mutilated body was recovered by the police in Sumbal,” the SSP said, adding an investigation was going on.