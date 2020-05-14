Decontamination tunnel operationalised at G'bl mini secretariat

A decontamination tunnel was installed and operationalised at mini secretariat here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal inaugurated the tunnel installed at the entry point of the secretariat.

The facility has been installed to ensure that employees and other people visiting the secretariat sanitized instantly while entering its premises.

The DC lauded the efforts of Municipal Committee in containing the coronavirus infection and said that installation of disinfection tunnel was much needed which will assure people visiting the office are protected from COVID19.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure that each and every person including employees visiting the DC office must also pass through this decontamination tunnel.

Meanwhile, the DC also inaugurated mist blower toed on tractor which was procured by the Municipal Committee under SDRF.

An official said the blower will be used for sanitization in entire district and will help in effective disinfectant spray in urban as well as rural areas.

“We are working as frontline workers and taking most preventive measures to minimize the chances of spread of infection in Ganderbal,” said Chairman MC Ganderbal Altaf Ahmed.