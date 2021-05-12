Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 1:47 PM

Deeply grateful to PM Modi for helping J&K combat COVID-19 surge: LG Sinha

Says 'countless lives have been saved' after the PM's intervention
File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha
File Photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for helping J&K administration in combating the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, saying “countless lives have been saved” after the PM’s intervention. 

“I am deeply grateful to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi for his help to J&K UT in combating the pandemic. Thanks to his intervention, countless lives have been saved with adequate supplies of oxygen, medicines, vaccines and the lifting of 9 oxygen plants from Munich,” the LG wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He said the “smooth coordination” between the UT administration and the Union government had been a big relief in this hour of crisis. 

“The smooth coordination with the union government has been a big relief in this hour of crisis. For helping the Union Territory deal with this calamity effectively, I am also thankful to Hon’ble HM @AmitShah,” he added.

