Def Min, Army Chief, Chinar Corps Commander pay homage to slain soldiers

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen BipinRawat Tuesday paid homage to Major Ketan Sharma who died fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The 29-year-old officer was killed in an encounter in south Kashmir district Monday. A militant was also killed in the gun fight which broke out after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area. Singh and Rawat laid wreath on the body of Sharma at the Palam Technical Area here.

The body was later taken to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh from where the officer hails. PTI

Meanwhile at BB Cantt, Srinagar, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, Chinar Corps Commander and all ranks, paid homage to the slain soldiers. According to a statement issued by the Army, representatives from other security agencies also joined in paying their last respects to the slain.

“On 17 Jun 19, Late HavildarAmarjeet Kumar &NaikAjit Kumar Sahoo sustained injuries in an IED blast in Arihal village of Pulwama District. They were provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but, unfortunately succumbed to their injuries,” read the statement.

According the statement, on 18 Jun 19, Rifleman Anil Kumar Jaswal has sustained a bullet injury in a counter insurgency operation conducted in Marahom village of Anantnag district in which militants were killed. He was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to 92 Base Hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The mortal remains were flown for the last rites to their native places, where they would be laid to rest with full military honours. With PTI inputs