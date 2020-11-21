Kashmir, Today's Paper
Defeat divisive forces: Hakeem

File Photo of Hakeem Yasin

Chairman Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen has urged the electorate to exercise their franchise in a big way to defeat the divisive forces in the ongoing DDC and Panchayat bye polls.

In a statement issued here, he said though these elections were no alternate to assembly elections but participation in these polls was imperative to isolate “communal” elements who had posed a serious threat to J&K’s centuries-old traditions of brotherhood, communal harmony and secular credentials.

Speaking at a meeting of the PDF workers on Saturday, Yaseen said the nefarious designs of the divisive and “communal” forces had posed a serious threat to the secular credentials of the country including J&K.

