Defunct electric transformer sparks protest in Kupwara village

The residents of Panditpora village in Qaziabad area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Monday staged a protest against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to repair the electric transformer of the village despite the passage of over two weeks.

A group of men and women staged a protest on the Handwara-Baramulla highway, bringing traffic to a complete halt.

People raised slogans against the PDD officials for failing to repair the transformer.

“For the past three months, the transformer kept developing technical snags,” said Naseer Ahmad, a local.

An octogenarian, who was part of the protest, said that it was injustice with them that only a 63-KV transformer was allotted to over 100 households, which due to overload often develops a technical snag.

“We several times requested the concerned authorities to provide us a 250-KV transformer but to no avail,” said a local octogenarian.

The protestors alleged that the area was reeling under darkness for the past three months and the problem had worsened during the past 15 days.

“We have been forced to hit the streets as the concerned authorities have failed to mitigate our problems,” said a protestor.