Defuse situation on LAC: CPI (M)

The CPI (M) on Wednesday said there was a need to defuse the situation of Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In a statement the CPI (M) said it is unfortunate that during the de-escalation process on the LAC in Ladakh, a clash broke out in Galwan Valley.

“This has taken place after the talks between the two sides at a high military level began on June 6 to discuss the process of disengagement. Both sides have reported casualties,” the statement said.

The statement said according to army the military officials of the two sides were meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.

“The government of India should come out with an authoritative statement as to what actually happened. It is imperative that both the governments immediately initiate high level talks to defuse the situation and advance the process of disengagement on the basis of the agreed understanding on maintaining peace and tranquility on the border,” said the statement.