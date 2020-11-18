Delayed shifting of hospital: Bandipora residents stage protest

People in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Wednesday staged a protest demonstration against the authorities for the delay in fully shifting the hospital to a new building.

The protest was organised outside the new hospital building at Nusoo.

The protestors were accompanied by civil society members and senior citizens.

The protesters also took a dig at the authorities by exhibiting a paper replica of the new hospital building being administered concentrated medications through Intravenous (IV) method, which the protestors said narrated the state of affairs here.

They also expressed anger over the recent incident of a woman delivering a baby near the hospital gate.

The protesters said the authorities were making a “criminal delay” in shifting all sections to the new building despite it being complete.

They said that a month back, the administration shifted nine non-emergency departments to the new building while the emergency sections are still operating from the old structure.

“Last month the authorities said the new building will be made fully functional soon but nothing happened since,” said Basharat Hussain.

The protestors said that the people were suffering for the past 11 years while waiting for the hospital to get fully operational from the new building.

They also warned of massive protests against the administration if the new hospital building was not made fully functional within 15 days.