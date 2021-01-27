Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 2:54 AM

Delaying statehood will alienate people from mainstream: A G Vakil

UPDATED: January 28, 2021, 2:54 AM
File Photo of Abdul Gani Vakil

Peoples Conference Vice President and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil Wednesday reminded Government of India to stay to its promise of restoring statehood in J&K without any further delay and said that it was surprising that the Union Home Minister was not fulfilling his promise made in the parliament last year.

A statement of PC issued here quoted Vakil while addressing a party convention at Tragpora, Rafiabad as saying that not only this, even the Prime Minister NarendraModi had promised restoration of statehood to J&K during his address to the nation in 2019.

Vakil said that Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) was an alliance for a greater cause which was to fight for what had been snatched “illegally” from the people of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

