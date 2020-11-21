Delegation from Tral calls on Renzushah

A delegation from Tral Khanqah e Faiz Panah today called on Khwaja Renzushah chairman Jamaat Aitqaad to discuss various issues related to the revered Khanqah.

According to a statement, the delegation comprised of Haji Mohammad Abdullah Nayak, Haji Ghulam Mohi Ud Din Mir, Haji Nazir Ahmed Wani, Haji Bashir Ahmad Jan and others. They discussed the issues related to Khanqah E Faiz Panah Tral, associated mosque and Jamia Aloom Islamia Hamdaniya Tral High School.

The delegation discussed the issue of privatization of Khanqah assets. Renzushah said, “the order issued regarding the privatization of the historical Sufi spiritual education institution if true may be traced out and the reason may be found how in which circumstances such privatization orders has been issued which may be revoked if already issued.”