Delegation of parliamentarians arriving on March 14

A delegation of parliamentarians is visiting Kashmir and would interact with the “common people” on March 14.

The delegation would also honour the “excellent people” during a mega award event here on March 15.

Sources said that the Members of Parliament would arrive on March 14, a day before the scheduled mega award event.

They said that the members of the delegation were free to meet “anyone and interact with common people at the place they like and choose”.

“The parliamentarian delegation will arrive at the Srinagar airport at 10:30 am,” an official privy to the development said.

The sources said that on the same day, the members of delegation would meet various public representatives including trade, social and political representatives.

“The delegation will interact with individuals and groups. They will prepare a report and submit it before the Prime Minister on their return to Delhi,” they said.

On March 15, in the event ‘Real Hero Awards’, the MPs would present awards to youth icons, social activists, medicos, paramedics, sports persons, young politicians, media persons and others on March 15 at SKICC in Srinagar.

The sources said that a panel of experts is scrutinising the nominations including the names of officials from the Police and civil administration.

“There are more than 7200 nominations which are being scrutinised. The link to send nominations will close on February 28,” the official said.

Journalists having exceptional service in reporting of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, civic issues, rural and urban reporting are also in the list.

The sources said that the event was being organised under the banner of South Asia Peace Movement.