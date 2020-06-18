Delegations, individuals call on Advisor Khan

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, convened a public outreach programme here to take stock of people’s issues and concerns especially in the wake of COVID19 pandemic.

The event was attended by several delegations and individuals who raised their grievances and demands concerning welfare and development of their respective areas.

Delegation of Parents Association of Private Schools, Kashmir requested for slashing school fee to a genuine amount proportionate to the expenditures made by schools considering the prevailing pandemic.

A delegation of Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Owners Federation demanded waiving of different tariff and charges being realized by government departments including PDD, PHE, SMC and LAWDA till normal tourist activities resumes.

A delegation of Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir raised various development issues including regular power supply to Industrial Estate Aglar, Shopian before the onset of apple harvesting season.

Another delegation of Tourist Facilitators demanded that their services should be regularised by formulating some policy on the analogy of Rehbar-i-khel scheme.

The Advisor gave specific directions to the departments concerned for redressal of the grievances raised by the deputations and individuals.