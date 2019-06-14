Delhi court sends three Kashmiri separatist leaders to judicial custody till July 12

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

A court in New Delhi on Friday sent separatist leaders Shabir Shah, Masrat Alam Bhat and Asiya Andrabi to judicial custody till July 12 in connection with an alleged militancy funding case, reports said today.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ), Patiala House Court, Anil Antil, sent the three accused to judicial custody till July 12 after the National Investigation Agency did not seek their custody, reported ANI news agency.

During the course of hearing, Andrabi requested the court to produce her through video conferencing in future hearings citing health reasons. Court asked her counsel to approach concerned court after vacations.