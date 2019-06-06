Delhi: Speeding car rams into crowd outside mosque on Eid, no casualties

A “rashly driven” car allegedly rammed into a crowd near a mosque in Shahdara in East Delhi when devotees were leaving after Eid prayers on Wednesday, police said.

“No casualty has been reported. A case has been registered and police are trying to nab the driver,” Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said.

A Delhi Police statement said the earlier claim that 17 people were injured was incorrect.

According to a senior police officer, a white Honda City hit several devotees who were coming out of the mosque in Khureji area after offering namaz.

After the incident, agitated people gathered at Khureji Chowk but the crowd was dispersed swiftly and the situation brought under control, police added.