Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies | Chief Electoral Officer reviews preparation of statistical data, maps

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K and Commissioner Secretary Transport, Hirdesh Kumar along with Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P.K Pole Sunday visited Ganderbal where he reviewed the preparation of statistical data and Maps regarding Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.

The District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, ADC Ganderbal Farooq Ahmad Baba, Dy. DEO, Zahid Rashid Khan, ARTO Ganderbal, DIO Ganderbal besides officials from Election Department Ganderbal attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) reviewed the overall functioning of the Election department, Ganderbal and steps taken by the department regarding data compilation for delimitation process.

Threadbare discussion was held on monitoring and collection of statistical data of administrative/development units as per census 2011, total administrative units as exists on 15 June 2020, total revenue village, PatwarHalqa, development units block wise, total Panchayats and wards besides preparation of maps.

The DEO informed the CEO that the requisite statistical data of 2011 census has already been prepared and submitted in the month of June to the concerned in desired formats.

With regard to preparation of maps of administrative/development units with respect of Ganderbal district, the DEO stated in the meeting that the maps of district as well as tehsils have been prepared which requires proper scaling for which we have to coordinate with the survey of India and other agencies and will be submitted in due course of time.

The meeting also discussed the Traffic scenario in the district. The ARTO Ganderbal briefed the CEO that traffic movement of Private transport is allowed in the district after following the laid down guidelines.

The DC also raised the issue of JKRTC bus services in the district and requested for at least two more RTC buses which shall ply in the district to mitigate traffic issues for which CEO assured that more RTC buses will be sanctioned to strengthen the transport in the district.