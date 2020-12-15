Demand for resuming train service grows shriller

As train services continue to remain suspended for the past nine months, the residents of north, south and central Kashmir have urged the authorities to resume the service in the interest of the people.

The train service was suspended on March 21 after the state administration announced lockdown in the wake of COVID 19 pandemic. However, as the lockdown was eased on several occasions, hope of its early resumption gained momentum, but, so far authorities have failed to restore it.

“The entire country witnessed temporary halt of train services following the lockdown. However, services were immediately resumed but here authorities don’t bother to resume it, leaving hundreds of commuters high and dry,” said Farooq Ahmad, a commuter.

The commuters said that following the grinding halt of the train service, the commuters who are using other mode of transportation are suffering immensely, especially during the peak hours.

They said patients who often prefer travel by the train for a hassle-free journey were the worst sufferers.

“The Srinagar-Baramulla highway often witnesses massive traffic jams especially at Sangrama and Pattan. Sometimes, the traffic remains jammed for hours. The train service is a huge relief under such circumstances,” said Wajahat Ahmad, a Baramulla resident who often travels to Srinagar for medication of his ailing father.

Firdous Ahmad of Qazigund, who does walnut business, said that the train service was a big boost to his business as his visit to Kupwara and different parts of Baramulla becomes easy and less expensive with the train service.

However, following the suspension of the train service, he has curtailed his business trip to these places.

“The connectivity between north and south Kashmir has become much easier because of the train service. It has encouraged people to visit various parts of north and south Kashmir, giving a boost to domestic tourism,” Ahmad said.

Urging authorities to ensure immediate resumption of the train service, locals here said that like other parts of India where trains services are operating with COVID 19 guidelines, the train service here too should be resumed with SOPs guidelines in place.