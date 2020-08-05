Kashmir, Today's Paper
Demanding Art 370 restoration not a crime: Vakil

File Photo of Abdul Gani Vakil

Reacting to all parties meeting call, senior Vice President, Peoples Conference Abdul Gani Vakil Wednesday said his party will not have any “political truce” or join hands with any political party responsible for turmoil in J&K.

In a statement Vakil said “these parties” have always exploited people on hollow and sentimental slogans only to grab power and achieved nothing but only made people suffer and to face present political turmoil.

“We can’t become party to those who have committed sins, misdeeds and now are shedding crocodile tears,” Vakil said. “Their sermons are not acceptable and people too will not forgive them.”

Vakil said the PC believes that demanding restoration of Article 370 was not a crime and said “we are living in a great democratic country.”

