Demarcation work of Hokarsar wetland, peripheries to start today

District Development Commissioner (DDC), Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar Wednesday conducted an extensive tour of Hokarsar wetland and inspected ongoing dredging work of Flood Spill Channel (FSC) at Hajibagh, Soibugh, Shariefabad, Narbal and Sozieth.

The DDC was accompanied by Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, Rashid Yehya Naqash, ADC Budgam, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, SE Hydraulics and Ex.En Flood Control Division Narbal G.A Beigh, Deputy Conservator of Forests Wildlife, Abul Rauf Zargar Tehsildar Budgam, Nusrat Aziz and other concerned.

During her visit, the DDC directed the concerned to take up demarcation work of Hokarsar wetland and its peripheries from Hajibagh to Sozieth in Budgam district on fast track basis.

She said a joint team of officers and officials from the departments of Wildlife Protection, Revenue, Forest and Photo Interpretation Officials will start demarcation work of Hokarsar wetland and its peripheries from tomorrow, an official handout said.

During the inspection, the DDC stressed on timely completion of all Revenue related issues and said that designated nodal Officer Tehsildar Budgam Nusrat Aziz will execute the whole demarcation work as required.

She further instructed concerned to ensure a complete ban on the land conversions of all types of wetland and urged upon concerned to take prompt action in such cases against the offenders positively. Expressing concern on the illegal dumping of garbage along the peripheries of Hokarsar wetland on either side of Soibugh road, she directed the concerned to remove all the garbage at the earliest.