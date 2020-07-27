Demise condoled

Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Federation has condoled the demise of wife of late Haji Ghulam Hassan Gani (Bedabas) of Rajbagh.

The federation held a condolence meeting under the chairmanship of its president Nazir Ahmad Shah. On the occasion, the traders expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members including Muzaffar Jan Gani, Ahmar Gani and Omer Gani and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Meanwhile, Chief patron Jamait Hamdani Moulana Riyaz Hamdani and chief spokesperson GM Saqi also condoled the demise and condoled the bereaved family especially Muzaffar Jan Gani.