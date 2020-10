People from different walks of life have condoled the demise of Syed Nuzhat Gilani wife of Syed Shabir Gilani and daughter of prominent educationist Syed Masood-ul-Hassan Gilani of Jalsheeri Baramulla at present Umarabad Sector, Zainkote Srinagar.

The fourth (Chahrum) of the deceased will be observed on 10th October 2020 at 10 AM at Gilani Manzil, Umar Abad, Sector 1, Zainkote Srinagar.