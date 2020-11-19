Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:58 AM

Demise condoled

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 20, 2020, 12:58 AM
Representational Pic

People from different walks of life on Thursday condoled the demise of Prof Chaman Lal Sapru, who passed away on Tuesday.

People associated with civil society and literary circles said Prof Sapru’s contributions was not significant only in literature but in the cultural history of Kashmir.

Prof Sapru has many first to his credits. He was the first Hindi lecturer in J&K, besides a being a journalist, and a well-known social activist.

Professor Sapru started the first Hindi monthly magazine Kashyap in 1959 and then started a quarterly Hindi journal Satisar from Kashmir. He has also authored several books.

