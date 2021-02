Srinagar Municipal Corporation’s PRO section Friday condoled the demise of the close relative of one of its employees Abdul Rouf Bhat.

The condolence meeting was held in the section in which prayers were held for the wife of Nazir Ahmad Baba of Mughal Mohalla Chattabal.

The congregational Fateh Khawani of the deceased would be held at 10.30 am on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at water tank Mughal Mohalla Chattabal.