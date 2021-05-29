Demise of AAO LAWDA condoled

National Conference (NC) President Farooq Abdullah Saturday expressed sympathies with Nazir Ahmed Khan of Ranger Stop, Khawaja Bazaar, on the demise of his son Firdous Ahmed Khan, the Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) LAWDA, who breathed his last after brief illness.

In his condolence message, the NC president expressed unison with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar also condoled the demise of Khan and expressed unison with the bereaved family.

Jammu and Kashmir Finance Employees Association (JKFEA) also condoled Khan’s demise.

A statement of JKFEA issued here said that a condolence meeting was held under the chairmanship of its president to condole the demise of Khan.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) and the employee fraternity of the department expressed shock over death of their three colleagues in recent days.

A condolence meeting of LWDA employees was held under the chairmanship of VC LAWDA Bashir Ahmad Bhat and the employees prayed for the eternal peace of the deceased employees.

“The three employees Firdous Tasleem Khan, Gul Muhammad Bhat and Ghulam Qadir Parray had earlier tested positive for Covid-19 and succumbed at different medical facilities in Srinagar,” Bhat said and condoled with their families.