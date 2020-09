Officials of JK Board of School Education (BOSE) on Friday held a meeting to condole the demise of Assistant Director Academics, Geetika Singh. The condolence meeting was attended by Secretary BOSE, director academics BOSE Farooq Ahmad Peer and other officials.

Chairman Bose Prof Veena Pandita also condoled the demise. Geetika Singh was a young and academically sound officer and an important member of the academic team, they said. “She earned fame due to her dedication, devotion and humility.”