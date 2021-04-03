Demise of former IAS officer condoled

People from various walks of life have condoled the demise of former IAS officer Mir Gowhar Ahmad who passed away today.

Born in 1950, Mir Gowhar Ahmad started his career as an information officer in Deptt of Information and Public Relations, worked in different capacities including MD J&K Agro Industries Corporation, Secretary SSRB, Secretary to Trade Commissioner J&K New Delhi, Addl Secretary PWD, Secretary to Govt Health & Med Education and finally retired on superannuation as Member J&K Special Tribunal in 2009.

He is survived by two sons, two brothers and one sister and their extended families. A large number of relations and family friends participated in the funeral and his body was laid to rest at Wanabal graveyard.

According to the family, keeping in view the COVID protocol his death will be mourned for three days only and there will be no congregational Faateh Khawani. The family has requested family friends not visit their residence to condole the death.