Demise of Rashid Makhdoomi's mother widely condoled

People from all walks of life on Sunday expressed their heartfelt condolences over the demise of mother of printer and publisher, Greater Kashmir Rashid Makhdoomi.

She passed away on Saturday evening at her Zakura residence after brief illness.

PDP

Political party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a statement issued expressed deep shock and grief over the demise of mother of Rashid Makhdoomi.

The statement said that Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Khurshid Alam, Abdul Rouf Bhat, Abdul Hameed Kosheen, Wahid Parra and Arif Laigaroo were among the party leaders who expressed their grief over the demise. The leaders have prayed for the departed soul and also patience to the bereaving family.

PDF

Chairman people’s Democratic Front (PDF) Hakeem Yaseen while conveying his heart felt sympathies with the bereaving family prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

EJAC

Senior trade union leader, President EJAC Fayaz Ahmad Shabnam also offered deep condolences over the demise. Expressing solidarity with the bereaving family, Fayaz said that the Union stands with the bereaving family in this hour of grief.

Paying tributes to the departed soul, the leader prayed to Allah to grant the deceased highest place in Jannat.

JK Hoteliers Club

The JK Hoteliers Club (JKHC) led by its chairman Mushtaq Chaya also condoled the demise of mother of Rashid Makhdoomi.

In a statement issued here, the JKHC prayed for Jannat to the departed soul and also prayed for courage to the bereaved family.

The Secretary General Chamber of Commerce Tariq Ghani also extended condolences.

KTMF

Kashmir Traders an Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) President Mohammad Yaseen Khan expressed heartfelt condolences and solidarity over the demise.

Khan who heads Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) termed the demise ‘a huge loss’ for the Makhdoomi family. Khan prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and forbearance to the bereaving family to bear the irreparable loss. Khan expressed deep condolences and sympathy with Raashid Maakhdoomi and bereaving family.

JKTF

President, Jammu Kashmir Teachers’ Forum (JKTF) Muhammad Akbar Khan, along with his entire executives members, Provincial President and Provincial Body members, District Presidents, Zonal Presidents, delegates and entire teaching fraternity put on record deep condolences on the demise.

Expressing his commiserations Muhammad Akbar Khan said, “We all stand by the bereaving family especially with Rashid Makhdoomi. The members share the distress and sorrow of the grief-striken family. It is prayed to Allah Almighty to place the departed soul in Jannat-ul-Firdous, grant patience and forbearance to the next of kins to bear this irreparable loss.”

CPAPLK

CP Advertisers Private Limited Kashmir on Sunday expressed deep shock over the demise of mother of Rashid Makhdoomi

In a statement issued MD CP Advertisers, Mushtaq Bashir expressed grief over the demise. He termed the deceased women of integrity and piousness.

In his condolence message, Mushtaq prayed for the eternal peace of the departed and expresses sympathies with the bereaved family especially with Rashid Makhdoomi.