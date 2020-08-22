Demises condoled

People from different walks of life have condoled demise of Muzamil Kounsar who was posted as Chief Manager JK Bank Bhagat Branch of Alamdar Colony Nowgam

She was the sister-in-law of Dr Bashir Ahmed a prominent dentist of Sonwar.

Meanwhile, a prominent social activist and former secretary JK Muslim Waqf Board G. M. Rather passed away this evening after brief illness. A resident of Nowshehra, Rather had also acted as president of managing committee of Markazi Masjid Sharif Nalabal Nowshehra for several years. The Managing Committee had paid rich tributes to Rather for the services he rendered for the welfare and development of Markazi Masjid Sharief.