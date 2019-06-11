Kashmir
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 11, 2019, 11:20 PM

Democracy still intact in India: Yasir Reshi

Welcoming decision of the special court in the Kathua rape and murder case, MLC Yasir Reshi Tuesday said, “The verdict proves that democracy is still intact in India.”

In a statement issued here today, Reshi said that crime has no religion and this verdict has proved that judicial system in India is free and fair that doesn’t work at the behest of such elements who are biased and threat to peace.

He said the verdict has reinforced sense of security among in minorities in India as they feel justice can be delivered to them even if fringe elements  make attempt  to block it.

He said Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled his commitment by ensuring justice to Kathua victim family.

