Demolition drive held at Saida Kadal

The Enforcement Wing of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) today carried out a demolition drive at Ranger Stop and Saida Kadal.

“During the drive a single storey house at Nageen, six shops at Ranger Stop at Saida Kadal and two single storey houses partly at Saida Kadal and 2nd storey of the house at Jogi Lanker was demolished under the supervision of Enforcement Officer, LDA.It was given out that the violators are taking advantage of the Covid lockdown and continue with the raising of illegal structures. However, the Enforcement Wing despite the lockdown has been trying its best to stop this menace”, LAWDA said in a statement.

The Vice Chairman, LDA has appealed to the people living within the jurisdiction of the Authority not to take any illegal construction in the prohibited area and warn stern action against the violators as warranted under law.