Demolition drive in Ganderbal

The district administration Ganderbal on Saturday launched demolition drive here in the district.

Officials said the drive was carried out by a team comprising Tehsildar Ganderbal, SHO Ganderbal and other concerned officials in main town Ganderbal during which various permanent and temporary structures were demolished including two storey structure raised illegally along the Sindh Nallah.

DC Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal has warned people to refrain from the illegal constructions and appealed to obtain building permission from the concerned authority before taking up any constructions in the district.