Denying PaK woman's participation in polls illogical: Usman

Apni Party Vice President Usman Majid Wednesday said denying a woman from Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) married to Kashmiri man from participating in the District Development Council (DDC) polls puts a question mark on the claims of Centre of believing PaK to be part of the country.

“I ask whether PaK is part of the country as was made evident with the passage of a resolution in the parliament. If yes, then how can these women from that part of the country be denied participation in the elections,” he said speaking to media persons here.

Majid said why they were barred despite having all the documents to prove their citizenship like Aadhaar card, state subject and election card and stopped when even after their nominations were accepted and voting was on.

The State Election Commissioner (SEC) stopped the counting of votes on two DDC constituencies of Bandipora and Kupwara where two women from PaK were contesting polls.