DEO Gbl for consolidation of statistical data

The District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal today chaired a meeting and reviewed the consolidation of statistical data and Maps required for Delimitation process of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies of the district.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held on monitoring and collection of statistical data of administrative/development units, total administrative units as exists on 15 June 2020, total revenue village, PatwarHalqa, development units block wise, total Panchayats and wards besides preparation of maps.