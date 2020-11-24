DEO Srinagar convenes meeting with representatives of political parties

District Election Officer (Deputy Commissioner) Srinagar Dr ShahidIqbal Choudhary Tuesday convened a meeting with representatives of different political parties and contesting candidates to discuss various matters related to the forthcoming elections in the district.

Those present in the meeting among others were Showkat Ahmad Mir of J&K National Conference, KadfeenChoudhary of Indian National Congress, Noor Mohammad Sheikh of J&K Apni Party, AsifMasood of BharatiyaJanata Party, Showkat Ahmad Bhat of J&K People’s Movement, Arif Ahmad of J&K National Panthers Party, and IshfaqMajeedGilkar (Independent).

During the meeting the representatives of political parties and contestjng candidates were appraised of the election preparedness and the arrangements the election authorities have made for smooth and free and fair conduct of the maiden District Development Council elections and the Panchayat and ULB polls in the district.

The representatives were also apprised of COVID-19 related requisites and guidelines that are being put in place and need to be adhered to ensure safe conduct of the election exercise. The representatives were also briefed about areas where cooperation of their political parties and that of their candidates will be required.

Several other related aspects of the elections were also discussed and highlighted during the meeting. Issues related to updation of EROs, shifting of polling stations, tribal voters and location of polling stations at far-off places, issuance of voter lists, and distribution of voter slips were also discussed in detail.

The meeting also held extensive discussions on security for contesting candidates during the election campaigning activities and security during polling. The representatives were informed that thorough security is being provided to all contesting candidates.

The Model Code of Conduct and other guidelines related to the elections in the district were also spelled out and their strict adherence reiterated during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion the DEO informed the representatives and contesting candidates that elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth and free and fair conduct of the elections in the district. He assured them that their recommendations as made during the meeting have been noted and will be considered on merit.

DrShahid urged the participants to ensure strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct among other guidelines of the elections. The meeting was informed that randomisation of polling staff for Phase-II of the District Development Council elections has been completed.

Field staff associated with elections in the district was also present in the meeting.