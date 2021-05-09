Deploy 20 labourers at SMHS Hospital: District admin to Asst Labour Commissioner

The Srinagar district administration has asked the office of the Labour Commissioner to keep 20 labourers at the disposal of Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital who should further deploy them for transportation of oxygen cylinders.

In an official communication to Assistant Labour Commissioner, Srinagar, Additional Deputy Commission, Srinagar, Syed Haneef Balkhi has asked him for deployment of 20 labourers at SMHS.

“You are requested to keep 20 labourers at the disposal of Medical Superintendent, SMHS Hospital Srinagar who should further deploy them for transportation of oxygen cylinders from O2Ps to the concerned wards and COVID-19 patients are per COVID protocols and guidelines,” it reads.

It said that the Medical Superintendent, SMHS Srinagar should regulate their attendance and be provided to the office of OSD, COVID-19 mitigation deployed by the General Administration Department.

The development came after there were complaints that attendants were making heated arguments while demanding oxygen cylinders from the staff on duty.

“In many cases, attendants didn’t return empty cylinders and kept them in wards. Thus, they were getting refilled cylinders but not returning empty one,” said an official at SMHS hospital.

He said that the deployment of 20 labourers would be useful to regulate the smooth distribution of oxygen cylinders among patients while empty cylinders should be retrieved and sent for refilling.

Additional Deputy Commission, Srinagar, Syed Haneef Balkhi confirmed the development to Greater Kashmir and said that the step was taken for smooth regulation of supply of oxygen cylinders to patients admitted in hospital and retrieval of empdty one from the wards.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital,

Dr Kawaljeet told Greater Kashmir that the services delivered by these labourers should minimize the “indiscipline” which is in the interest of best patient care.

“These 20 labourers are yet to report to my office. I was informed that they shall report on Monday,” he said.