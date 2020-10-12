Deptt of Teacher Education hosts workshop on micro-teaching skills

Department of Teacher Education’s, 8-day-long offline workshop on ‘Demonstration of Micro-Teaching Skills’ for the semester-3rd B.Ed Trainees, began at the varsity’s Green Campus here on Monday.

Vice Chancellor, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir was pleased to see the participating students in face to face mode and wished all of them, including resource persons and B.Ed. students a great success in meeting the intended objectives of the ongoing workshop. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mir said, “Workshops of this nature will help participants in polishing their teaching acumen through first-hand experience with what it means to be the micro-teaching skills.”

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar lauded the department for taking a lead in resuming the all important face to face interaction with the B.Ed. students since lockdown due to Covid-19 and appreciated the fact that, ‘teacher student interaction is taking place here while strictly following the norms and protocol associated with Covid-19. He observed that such workshops are instrumental in meeting the professional requirements of prospective and working teachers.

Earlier, Dean, School of Education, Dr. Syed Zahoor Ahmad Geelani, welcomed the guests, faculty members and participants and observed that such workshops have become the regular feature of Teacher Preparation Programmes, offered by the department. The workshop is being coordinated by Mr. T. Arun Christopher, Asst. Prof. Teacher Education.