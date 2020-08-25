Deputations, individuals meet Advisor Baseer Khan

Various public deputations and individuals Tuesday met Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, here at the Civil Secretariat.

The deputations and individuals hailing from various parts of the Jammu and Kashmir met the Advisor Khan and brought their problems into his notice and sought their early redressal.

The Advisor said that public grievance redressal is a priority of the government and added that a robust mechanism has been put in place for quick response and remedy.

Responding to the demands of the visitors, the Advisor resolved several of them on-the-spot by giving directions to the concerned departments for time-bound solution of the same. A deputation comprising Civil Society members sought intervention of the Advisor for addressing their demands including better health care facilities in Pulwama hospital, installation of electric poles for improving power distributions system and many other issues. The Advisor gave directions to the concerned officers to look into the matter so that the unused electric poles will be utilized gainfully for the public good.

A deputation of Hindu Welfare Society with the members hailing from various areas of Kashmir, projected several of their demands and said that they have been internally displaced and should be provided residential quarters in Kashmir on the analogy of the migrants. They also sought reservation in jobs for their children besides other things.

A delegation from Sopore demanded shifting of Tehsil office from Panpoora to Tarzoo, besides several other demands related to health, education, roads etc. Meanwhile, several individuals also met the Advisor and registered their grievances and issues for their resolution. The Advisor gave a patient hearing and assured the people for redressal of all their genuine grievances and said every genuine issue/demand would be resolved on priority. He said the grievances registered would be forwarded to the concerned department for redressal in a time bound manner.