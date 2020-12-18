Deputy Commissioner audits Covid19 deaths at Anantnag

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, K. K Sidha who is also the chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today convened a meeting with the concerned health officials of the district to arrive at the possible factors associated with the death of Covid-19 patients.

The concerned health officers informed the meeting that the majority of the patients who died due to Covid-19 suffered from one or more Comorbidities like CAP, CAD, CKD, ICH, HTN and COPD etc, adding that these patients subsequently developed bilateral pneumonia and succumbed to the disease.

The meeting was also informed that delayed reporting of Covid positive cases to the health authorities proved fatal as complications had already developed.

Furthermore, one of the young patients who was in mid thirties was suffering from Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) and was taking immunosuppressant drugs and therefore he could not withstand the viral load due to compromised immunity.