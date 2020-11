A 43-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a ‘deranged’ man with a stick in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as MehmoodaAkhter, wife of Muzafar Ahmad Najar of Shurat village of Kulgam.

Police said the woman suffered grievous injuries after she was hit with a stick by the ‘deranged’ man, Ishtiyaq Ahmad Guroo.

“She was rushed to District Hospital Kulgam where doctors declared her brought dead,” a Police official said.