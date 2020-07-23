Despite orders, teachers continue on non-teaching assignments in Jammu

Despite repeated instructions from the government, Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) has not relieved several teachers from the offices and deputed them to schools.

J&K School Education department had repeatedly asked the directors in both divisions, Jammu and Kashmir, to relieve all the teachers from offices and send them back to schools for teaching assignments.

However, an official said, the orders have not been implemented in Jammu as around 27 teachers were still deputed in offices.

The administrative department of school education department has now shot a letter to DSEJ with instructions to relieve the teachers from the offices at zonal, district and division level.

The department has also enclosed the list of teachers and masters still deputed in offices in Jammu. “After verifying the authenticity of the list, the teachers and masters working in your office may be relieved to their original place of postings with immediate effect,” reads the communication addressed to DSEJ, and categorized as “most urgent”.

Over the years, the department has faced criticism for deputing “influential” teachers, masters and lecturers in offices which disturb the academic scenario in schools given non availability of teaching staff.

Principal Secretary School Education, Asgar Samoon said normally, teachers should not be engaged in non-teaching work. “We are trying to streamline the system,” Samoon said.

He also warned both the Directors to desist from issuing transfer orders by going beyond their mandate, saying a comprehensive transfer policy was notified by the government for effecting transfers of gazetted and non-gazetted staff along with delegation of powers for such transfers.

As per the policy, the Directors have been asked to maintain the administrative discipline and desist from “such practices to keep sanctity of government orders intact.” “Deviation, if any, shall be viewed seriously and reflected in performance reports of such officers,” the order reads.