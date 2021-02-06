Details of Revenue employees' Annual Property Returns 2020 put in public domain: Div Com

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole Saturday said that the details of Annual Property Returns of all Revenue employees from Kashmir had been put in public domain as uploaded on Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir’s official website for its easy access to all.

He said the details of the property returns of all the Revenue employees for the year 2020 had been uploaded on the kashmirdivision.nic.in website, under the link of employee corner as all districts-wise scanned copies of property returns of all employees had been flagged.

The divisional commissioner issued strict directions to all the Revenue employees to submit their details of Annual Property Returns 2021 forthwith.

In this regard, the divisional commissioner issued necessary instructions to the concerned to ensure that all non-Gazetted employees furnish details of both their movable and immovable properties.

The directions were issued that all Tehsildars and HoDs should submit details of annual returns of the employees of Revenue department including NaibTehsildars, Girdawars, Patwaris, Junior Assistants and all other officials forthwith in the offices of concerned Deputy Commissioners.

He directed that DCs should ensure that details are submitted in the divisional office before February 15 and to be uploaded on the official website accordingly.

The divisional commissioner said that any employee failing to submit the details should be deemed as non-compliance of government orders and action be taken against the employee under Jammu and Kashmir Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets Act, 1983.

As per the J&K Public Men and Public Servants Declaration of Assets and Other Provisions Act, 1983, every government employee is required to submit annual return of the assets held by him and his family members in January every year and would indicate the reasons for increase, if any, in the assets and source thereof.