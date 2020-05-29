Detainee tests positive for COVID19 in Kupwara police station

A detainee at Kupwara police station tested positive for COVID19 on Friday, prompting authorities to send several policemen in quarantine.

A police official said two persons accused in a case were in the lockup at the police station for the last several days.

The official said samples of both the detainees were collected on Thursday. “One of them tested positive for the virus today,” said the official.

Another official said soon after the test report was received, the detainee was placed in isolation, while more than 10 policemen posted at the police station, who were in contact with the detainee, were sent to quarantine.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, Ram Ambedkar, while confirming the report said several policemen have been sent to quarantine.

Meanwhile, 18 more persons have tested positive for COVID 19 in Kupwara today. The area has witnessed sudden surge in the corona cases for the last few days.

Following the increase in the cases, the authorities have decided to add more COVID19 care facility across the district.

“In addition to 2,200-bedded quarantine capacity, more COVID care facilities will be established across the district,” said Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.